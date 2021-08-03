Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 99,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

