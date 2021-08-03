Milton C. Ault III Buys 1,338,333 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,338,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $2,020,882.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALZN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 860,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,980. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

