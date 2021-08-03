Milton C. Ault III Buys 1,338,333 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,338,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $2,020,882.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ALZN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 860,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,980. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.