MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 1.4% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00013334 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $54.86 million and $193,906.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00408517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.76 or 0.01074274 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,761,339 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

