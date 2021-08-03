Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mimecast updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 71,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,375. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 129.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.