Mina Price Tops $2.07 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00005395 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $387.48 million and approximately $25.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00101719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.93 or 1.00020031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00850790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 187,632,220 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

