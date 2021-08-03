Mina Reaches Market Cap of $387.48 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00005395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $387.48 million and approximately $25.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00101719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.93 or 1.00020031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00850790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 187,632,220 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

