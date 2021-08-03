Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 461.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,844. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 122,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 445,850 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 438,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.