Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,426,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.