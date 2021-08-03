Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,010 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. 384,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,578,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

