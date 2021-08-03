Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 442,012 shares of company stock valued at $248,704,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $31.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,688.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,559.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.