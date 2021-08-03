Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,165 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 230,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,725. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

