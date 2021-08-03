Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,701. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.