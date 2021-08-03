Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 196,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,743,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

