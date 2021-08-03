Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.28. 43,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.07. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.