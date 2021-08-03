Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

CVX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $101.91. The stock had a trading volume of 207,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,685. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.