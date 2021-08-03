Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.36. The company had a trading volume of 155,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

