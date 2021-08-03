Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

