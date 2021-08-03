Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $236.35. 58,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $193.59 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

