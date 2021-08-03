Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,121 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

LOW stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.63. 35,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,169. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

