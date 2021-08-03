Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

