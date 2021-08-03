Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $433.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $431.50. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

