Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

NYSE IIPR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $214.39. 409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.33. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.54 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

