Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,165 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned 1.12% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 8,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,400. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.18.

