Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 111.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $77,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.87. 162,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.