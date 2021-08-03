Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vroom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vroom by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Vroom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,982,774 shares of company stock valued at $86,562,212 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

