Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.55

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.55 and last traded at C$24.02, with a volume of 14221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.48. The company has a market cap of C$872.78 million and a PE ratio of 12.49.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

