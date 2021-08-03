Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Announces Earnings Results

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

MG traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 1,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.