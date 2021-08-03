Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Announces Earnings Results

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.
MG traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 1,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 2.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.
