Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $41.78 million and $6.57 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00483800 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000907 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

