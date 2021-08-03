Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $502.81

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $502.81 and last traded at $502.13, with a volume of 2336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $469.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.33.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 75.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.