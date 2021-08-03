Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MITSY stock traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.80. 10,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.74. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $299.87 and a 12-month high of $487.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 75.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

