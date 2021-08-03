Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.3% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 0.97% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $68,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.53. 8,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.44. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $465.50.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.