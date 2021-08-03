Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 435,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,657,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,509 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 502,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 234,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 671,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,849,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

