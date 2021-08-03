Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $35.67 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 1.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 0.33% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $35,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after buying an additional 1,189,250 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after acquiring an additional 664,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 66,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

