Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Increases Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 0.28% of Ormat Technologies worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after buying an additional 367,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,834,000 after buying an additional 276,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,778,000 after acquiring an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after acquiring an additional 341,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,025. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

