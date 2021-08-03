Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Invests $20.66 Million in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,664,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 6.79% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,246,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,885,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth $656,000.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 72,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

