Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,343,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.68. 1,594,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.