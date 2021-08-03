Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Raises Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in NICE by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.25. 2,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $201.87 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.