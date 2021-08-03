MKM Partners Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $422.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $363.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.40.

Arista Networks stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,704. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $383.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

