MKM Partners Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $180.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $15.91 on Tuesday, hitting $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 115,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.