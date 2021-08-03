MobileGo Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. MobileGo has a market cap of $1.70 million and $52,876.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00062409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.00806952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00094149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042192 BTC.

MobileGo Coin Profile

MGO is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

