Modern Investment Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $157,860.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $285,625.31 and $157,860.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017290 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001498 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000967 BTC.

