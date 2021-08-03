Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 9% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $379.58 and last traded at $377.96. 457,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,274,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Get Moderna alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,716 shares of company stock valued at $74,619,136. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $2,164,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 10.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 139,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Moderna by 13.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.