Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 9% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $379.58 and last traded at $377.96. 457,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,274,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.61.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,716 shares of company stock valued at $74,619,136. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $2,164,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 10.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 139,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Moderna by 13.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
