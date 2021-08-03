ModiHost Hits Market Cap of $135,963.99 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. ModiHost has a market cap of $135,963.99 and approximately $9,122.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.66 or 0.00800134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00093737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042183 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

