Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $256.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.88.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $274.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $274.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 60,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

