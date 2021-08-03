Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.