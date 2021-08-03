Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MONRY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Moncler stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.94.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

