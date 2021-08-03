Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MONRY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Moncler stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.94.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

