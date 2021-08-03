Monero Classic (XMC) Price Up 5% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $26,939.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

