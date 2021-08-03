MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,609.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2,609.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00130859 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 291.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 229,122,190 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

