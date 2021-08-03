MonetaryUnit Price Up 0% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $3,944.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00114585 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 229,070,170 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

