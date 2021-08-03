Monetha Trading Down 2.5% This Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and $249,710.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00062209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00801061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00093762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.